Scottish-themed Super Saturdays is a big hit

The inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of visitors who attended Fraserburgh’s final Super Saturday of the summer recently.

There was a packed programme of entertainment for the ‘Taste of Scotland’ event together with more than 20 stalls, some old favourites and others new to the events in 2018.

Arties Tartan Tales hosted by the Auld Kirk proved great fun for both the bairns and adults alike

Members of Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band always draw the crowds and gave a rousing welcome to the final event of the summer.

Band members also hosted taster sessions for visitors to have a go at learning some of the instruments, and also helped man the children’s Saturday Shack along with representatives of the 1 st Fraserburgh Girls’ Brigade.

One of their roles was to hand out tickets to anyone wishing to attending Artie’s Tartan Tales hosted by the Auld Kirk.

Both shows proved great fun for both the bairns and the adults with almost 150 people turning out over the course of both shows.

There was an array of tasty treats to choose from at the recent Super Saturday

Artie had such a great time he said he’d love to come back to the Broch in the future.

Another popular attraction were the two donkeys of Jenny’s Donkeys which gave rides around Saltoun Square.

“George and Jenny, who own the donkeys, were kept busy throughout the day with queues of youngsters keen to have a go and it was great to see the excited looks on the bairns faces during the day,” said Super Saturdays so-ordinator Alison Noble.

Also supporting the Taste of Scotland event were the female singing duo Killer Heels, who really got the feet tapping, while some of the younger members of the Anne Buchan School of Dance showcased their Highland dancing prowess before a very appreciative audience.

A good blend of new and established stallholders proved popular with the crowds

Alison added: “Despite some early concerns posed by the strong winds in the early part of the day, which led to some re-adjustment of some of the stalls to avoid any potential incidents, the event went very well from my perspective.

“It was heartening that so many visitors came along throughout the day to support our event on Saturday because I know that there were a number of other events going on in the area including the annual Fraserburgh Flower Show.

“Once again it was gratifying that we had some new and different stalls this time around.”

One of the highlights of the event - and one which has given Alison and the team the greatest satisfaction - was the Macmillan Coffee Morning which was a twist on the tasting gazebo run, as always, by members of Fraserburgh Rotary Club with donations given by local businesses.

Members of Fraserburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band also hosted taster sessions for visitors and helped man the childrens Saturday Shack

Alison explained: “There has been a lot of publicity recently surrounding the annual Word’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, which has a local fundraising group recently set up in Fraserburgh.

“I thought our event provided the perfect platform to host a coffee morning right in the heart of the town centre. Fraserburgh Rotary Club who run our tasting gazebo, turned it into a wee café and and we asked our visitors to give just £2 to get a cuppa and a fine piece courtesy of our generous donations from Carolyn of Asda in Fraserburgh, Webster’s Bakery, Bruce of the Broch, Gold N Crispy, Longside Apiaries, McIntosh the Butcher, Symposium, while Fraserburgh Rotary president, Archie Millar made 100 scones.

“Many thanks to Kevin Duthie of the Fraserburgh Community Church who kindly allowed us to use some of the chairs from the church in the café area.

“I was absolutely delighted that thanks to the generosity of local folk we managed to raise £225.50, which waspresented to Rachelle Cardno of the local fundraising group.

“Many thanks to Rachelle and Louise of the group plus local Macmillan Nurse Moira Gordon who attended our event and chose the winning tickets for two lucky recipients to win themselves a voucher and a cake courtesy of Bicocchi’s and Cakerella.”

With five events now over, Alison took the opportunity to thank all the stallholders, local businesses, entertainers, helpers, volunteers, folk of the Broch and the surrounding area for supporting Super Saturdays throughout the summer, not forgetting the backing of Aberdeenshire Council and Fraserburgh Development Trust, without whom the events would not be possible.

The next Super Saturday will be held at Fraserburgh Fishmarket on December 8, as part of the wider Frozen Fraserburgh series of events to which you are all invited.

In the meantime, Alison urged the local community to continue to support the various fundraising events planned over the coming months to help put together the Frozen Fraserburgh events.

You can see a host of pictures and videos from all of the 2018 events on the Fraserburgh Super Saturdays Facebook page.