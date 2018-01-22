Search continues for missing Broch pensioner

Police officers have handed out leaflets in the hope they can jog people's memory to remember information that could help trace missing Fraserburgh pensioner William Ritchie.

The 90-year-old was reported missing to Police on Sunday, January 14, by concerned neighbours at West Road and a major operation to find him has been ongoing including searches in and around the town involving specialist officers and resources, extensively reviewing CCTV and building a picture of his daily routine.

Despite numerous members of the public coming forward to say that they saw Mr Ritchie in the week leading up to him being reported missing, the last verified sighting police has of him has been taken from CCTV at Asda in Fraserburgh on December 21, a shop he regularly visited.

One week on, officers stopped motorists at Boothby Road - a street Mr Ritchie regularly walked - incase anyone remembered seeing him, and handed out more posters at local shops, licensed premises and churches.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who has been leading enquiries, said: "It has been one week since Bill was reported missing and there has been no trace of him since despite a major search taking place in the town to track every route he's been known to walk in the past. Despite being relatively fit and healthy for his age - as far as we know - we are now seven days on and what with the weather we've had to contend with and the lack of contact, our concerns for him grow every day.

"People continue to come forward with information and we continue to be extremely grateful for this help. I know the local community is anxious to know where Bill is, and I can provide every assurance we are doing everything we can to find him. Our search efforts have also continued this weekend, particularly in the direction of Sandhaven, with assistance from specialist search officers.

"Please approach any of our officers if you think you have information which could help."

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build, with short grey hair. At this time it is not known what he is wearing when he went missing, however he usually wears a 3/4 length black jacket or a waterproof jacket with the hood up, and a flat cap. He regularly shops at Asda, the local Co-op and attends at the post office at Mid Street.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 2549 of Jan 14.