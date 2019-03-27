Seasonal garden waste collection points announced

Aberdeenshire residents will be able to recycle their garden waste at local seasonal collection points from next weekend.

The garden waste collection service will run weekly from Saturday, April 6 until Saturday, November 2 as part of wider efforts in the area to increase recycling.

Site locations and opening hours are as follows:

Aboyne: Station Square car park from 12-3pm.

Ballater: Roads depot, South Deeside Road from 8-11am.

Balmedie: Library car park, Eigie Road from 1-4pm.

Blackburn: School car park, Fintray Road from 8-11am.

Inverbervie: Beachfront car park from 12-3pm.

Kemnay: Birley Bush council depot from 8-11am.

Kintore: School car park, Castle Walk from 1-4pm.

Mintlaw: Council depot, South Street from 8am-12pm and 12:30-3pm.

Newmachar: layby on the A947, north of Newmachar from 8-11am.

Newtonhill: Bettridge centre car park from 8-11.40am.

Oldmeldrum: Academy bus car park from 1-4pm.

St Cyrus: Ecclesgreig Road car park from 8-11am.

Only bagged garden waste of grass cuttings and small prunings will be accepted at the seasonal sites. This is because the bags of garden waste need to be lifted and emptied into the back of a lorry and large items, such as thick branches, can damage the compaction mechanism in the lorry.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRC) should be used for recycling larger items and loose garden waste.

Residents should not leave garden waste at these locations when the service is not operational, this is considered to be fly-tipping and could lead to prosecution.

The council also provides heavily discounted home composters allowing environmentally-friendly disposal of garden waste at home, for details click here.

See the location, opening times and other information about your nearest HWRC here.