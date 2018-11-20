Sign up for Fraserburgh RNLI's Boxing Day swim

The call is being made for Broch folk to sign up for this year’s RNLI Boxing Day Swim.

This will be the 11th event of its kind in aid of Fraserburgh Lifeboat, held in support of its Swim or Sink SOS fundraising event.

The last ten swims has seen more than £65,000 raised by the swimmers and supporters for the SOS appeal.

However, the crew is keen to make this year’s event an even bigger success.

Lifeboat coxsain, Victor Sutherland, said: “If you fancy doing something differnet with a big of a challenge, registration and sponsor sheets are now available from Fraserburgh Lifeboat station.

“Alternatively you can leave a comment or contact Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station on 01346 515162 or email fraserburgh@rnli.org.uk for details.”

Participants aged 12 to 18 require a parent or guardian’s signature to take part in the event, and it is hoped there will be a big entry for the swim.

Victor added: “There’s still plenty of time to sign up, so let’s make the 11th swim one to remember.

“We would like to get as many entries as we can so I would encourage everyone to spread the word and encourage anyone who is keen to come along.

“Meanwhile if you know any of the swimmers taking part, please sponsor them and remember to come down on Boxing Day and cheer them on.

“The swim will start with the first swimmers entering the water at 1pm.”

The Boxing Day swim will be held on December 26 from 12.45pm to 3.45pm.

