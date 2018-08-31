Signals, broadband and surgery closures

Poor mobile phone signals, slow broadband speeds, GP surgery closures and anti-social behaviour have been the main issues raised by constituents during Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid’s summer surgery tour.

The Scottish Conservative MP covered Fraserburgh, Rosehearty, Turriff, Fyvie, Methlick, Rothienorman, New Pitsligo, Strichen, Boddam, Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Inverallochy, St Combs, Crimond, Portsoy, Cuminestown and Peterhead during the constituency-wide tour.

Mr Duguid also held surgeries on both days of the Turriff Show.

Speaking as the tour drew to a close, Mr Duguid said he was pleased to see so many constituents turn out to give their views.

“I have visited many towns and villages and have spoken to a large cross section of constituents on my travels,” he said.

“One of the main issues people have raised is the poor mobile phone signal and terrible broadband speeds we suffer here in rural Banff and Buchan.

“This is an issue I have highlighted since I stood for election and will continue to champion until the SNP government fulfils its pledge to bring fibre broadband to all homes.

“Another concern many highlighted was poor maintenance of our roads and the failure of the SNP government to provide our councils with the funding for basic repairs.

“GP surgery closures were also an issue of great concern as were long waiting lists for treatment in Aberdeen, with some of my constituents having to travel outside of the region for treatment.

“Regeneration of our town centres, particularly around the coast, was a hot topic.

“Many want to see our town centres back in productive use with an end to the derelict, empty shops and to increase their appeal to shoppers and other visitors.

“Another problem is the anti-social behaviour and drug use in some of the coastal towns.

“On the positive side, attention to the stunning florar displays in many downs and villages, such as in my recent visit to Cuminestown, really makes a big difference.”

The final date on the summer surgery tour was at Peterhead on Saturday.

Mr Duguid will embark on another short tour at the end of September.

This will include evening and Saturday surgeries for those who cannot attend during the day.