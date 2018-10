The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for parts of the North-east.

It comes into force from 8pm tonight through to 11am tomorrow.

Forecasters say: “Hail, sleet and snow showers will leave surfaces prone to patchy ice, together with slushy snow over some upland routes.”

The Arctic blast, expected to last over the weekend, follows a period of unseasonably mild weather.

A brisk northerly will lead to a significant wind chill.