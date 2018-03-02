Snow disruption continues

Snow and ice are continuing to cause problems in the North-east.

An amber weather alert has been lifted, but a yellow warning remains in place.

Nearly all of Aberdeenshire’s schools are closed and drifting snow is leading to difficulties on many routes.

It’s reported that around 30 vehicles had to be freed from drifts on the A92 near Kinneff.

Transport has also been severely affected with Stagecoach passengers advised to check which routes are operating.

There is no immediate sign of a let-up in the conditions with forecasters warning that snow showers will continue to feed into the east overnight and tomorrow.

The biting winds are, however, expected to ease over the weekend.