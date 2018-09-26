Special guest singer at North-east church

This weekend sees the AOG Central Church in Fraserburgh host a special concert with an acclaimed British singer-songwriter.

Philippa Hanna currently splits her time between Sheffield, Nashville and a hectic international touring schedule, having notched up over 1,000 live performances in 25 countries over the past decade.

As well as becoming a leading light in the Christian & Gospel scene in Europe, the Barnsley-born singer has been invited to open tours for household names including Lionel Ritchie, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, Wet Wet Wet and Anastacia, highlighting the broadness of her appeal.

She will be performing at AOG Central on Sunday (September 30) at 6pm - with donations in lieu of and entry fee.

Born into a musical family, Philippa knew from an early age that making music was all she wanted to do and has successfully followed in the footsteps of cousins Richard and Danny McNamara (Embrace) and brother Stuart Zender (Jamiroqai).

Her music frequently draws upon her experiences of a turbulent youth, and the Christian faith she found in 2004.

During her performance, Philippa will be sharing some of her journey and singing songs from her latest album “Come Back Fighting”, a record that takes Philippa back to her country

roots.

Danny Murphy, Associate Pastor at the Queens Road church, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Philippa for this special event. She comes highly recommended and offers something for people of all ages and musical tastes, so we warmly invite everyone from the local community to come along and enjoy what promises to be a great evening.”