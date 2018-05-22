Sports facilities set for major revamp

Ambitious plans for a new 9x9 football 4G Astroturf pitch, an outdoor floodlit basketball court and the renovation of the existing Barclay Park pavilion in Peterhead have been unveiled by a new working group.

Peterhead Area Community Trust, known as PACT, is the brainchild of local councillor Dianne Beagrie and was formed with the intention of providing new facilities for Peterhead and assisting all members of the community to integrate better.

Comprising Councillor Beagrie, Councillor Alan Fakley, Kevin O’Brien, Gavin Mundie and Graeme Mackie, the group members all share the same desire to regenerate sporting facilities which have seen better days, and build new facilities for the community of Peterhead and the surrounding area.

Dianne, who is PACT chair, says this is an exciting project for all involved in sport in the town.

“A number of concerned individuals have come together to produce a viable proposal and we have gained the support of Peterhead Feuars Managers for the project,” she said.

“Phase one of the project will focus on the renovation of the existing Barclay Park pavilion. We hope to bring it back to being a useable facility with showers, toilets and a communal area.

“Phase two will look at addressing the former Victoria Road bowling green and tennis court site with the creation of new sporting facilities.

Vice-chair, Gavin Mundie, added that once the Barclay Park pavilion regneration project has been delivered, the proposed plan for the Victoria Road site would be to construct a new 9x9 football 4G Astroturf pitch, an outdoor basketball court with floodlighting, with a small pavilion with access linkage to the town cycle route plan.

Dianne added: “We are hoping to have the redevelopment of the pavilion completed by Christmas.

“There is a huge demand for a second all-weather pitch in town.

“Basketball has been overlooked over the years and this will give the chance to allow youngsters to take up the sport in a brand new facility.”