Spotlight on Stella’s Voice in Aberdeen

A Peterhead-based charity will be taking part in a conversation event in Aberdeen later this month.

Stella’s Voice will join Spotlight at the Carmelite Hotel in the Granite City on Thursday, April 25 for ‘The Injustice of Trafficking’.

The charity’s European Director Mark Morgan will attend the event to speak about the work that Stella’s Voice does with its ‘Stella’s Houses’ and also the work that he and his team have been doing to help end human trafficking in Moldova.

The event will also feature Steliana Radu who is originally from Romania.

She will speak about growing up in the country, a neighbour of Moldova, and will also tell the audience why she is passionate about the work of Stella’s Voice.

The Spotlight event will include footage from those who are currently living in one of Stella’s Houses.

They will tell stories of their education opportunities, learning life skills and how they are being given another chance at life.

The second half of the evening will be a shopping experience.

Spotlight will give all attendees a shopping voucher on the night valued from £2 to £10, and proceeds collected will be donated to Stella’s Voice.

Speaking to the Buchanie Mark said: “The subject of human trafficking has been in the media a lot but many people don’t understand the dynamics behind it.

“This event with Spotlight will help to lift the lid on the issue.

“On the night we will be taking people on a journey to see what life is like behind the scenes, and there will also be a question and answer session.”

He added: “The event aims to unpack the information and allow people to fully understand what is going on while empowering people with the knowledge and letting them find out what they can do to help.”

Tickets for this event are priced at £20 and are available by visiting eventbrite.co.uk and searching for Spotlight Spotlight presents: ‘The Injustice of Trafficking’.