St Combs groom wins cash on wedding day

Friday was certainly a day to remember for a groom from St Combs.

Craig Bruce (26) received an unexpected £250 on his wedding day thanks to taking part in Northsound 1’s Win It Minute competition.

Breakfast presenters Jeff and Lauren headed down to Banff Springs, the reception venue, on Friday, July 27, to congratulate the groom and his lovely bride Rachel (24) and give Craig his prize.

Northsound 1 Breakfast presenter, Jeff Diack, said: “On behalf of everyone at Northsound 1 we would like to congratulate the brand new Mr and Mrs Bruce.

“We hope the £250 goes towards something special on their honeymoon.”