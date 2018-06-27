St Drostans Church celebrates bi-centenary milestone

St. Drostans Church at New Aberdour has been celebrating its bi-centenary this year.

A decision was made to invite all the organisations in the village to participate and take on an event every month to raise funds for their own organisation.

So far there has been a Burns Supper, soup and sweet, a sell-out concert, church sponsored walk and barbecue and family fun day.

The singing group also entertained the Woman’s Institute, while the guild held a cream tea afternoon.

St. Drostans Football Club had a reunion match and raised over £200 for the charity Scotland Network for Arthritis in Children.

There will be a Special Service of Thanksgiving in the church led by Dorothy Mair on Sunday (July 1) and she will return to Pennan Church the following Sunday for a service.

In August there will be a teddy bears picnic and coffee morning.