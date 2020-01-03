Stevenson welcomes Canadian breakthrough for Scotch beef

Banff and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the announcement that Scotch Beef is being sold in Canada for the first time in 24 years following a campaign supported by the Scottish Government.

Aberdeen Angus is on the menu at steakhouse Jacob’s & Co in Toronto, Ontario, making it the first Canadian restaurant to sell Scotch Beef since a ban on UK beef imports was introduced in 1996.

Specialty grocer Denninger's has also reintroduced Scotch Beef to its fresh meat counters across its five stores in Ontario.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “This is very welcome news indeed for the beef sector and I pay tribute to the huge amount of work done by Quality Meat Scotland, the Scottish Government, and others to get Scotch Beef back on the market in Canada.

“The key selling point for Scotch Beef is its high quality backed by a trusted brand. I’m delighted this breakthrough has been made and look forward to further opportunities in the re-emerging Canadian market.”

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing MSP said: “I’m delighted that, after 24 years, Scotch Beef is now available in a Canadian restaurant and can be bought in stores alongside some of the finest global produce. Since Canada reopened its market, we have been committed to connecting key buyers and retailers with Scotch Beef farmers.

“This is the result of significant work by many to support Scottish producers and engage potential Canadian buyers, including Quality Meat Scotland and our dedicated food and drink in-market specialist who took businesses out to meet farmers and producers.

“There is a growing appetite for premium produce with a strong sense of Scottish provenance which we should capitalise on. Scotch Beef exports are currently worth £46.4m to our economy and we will work closely with partner agencies and businesses to help this grow.”