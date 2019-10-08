Stevenson welcomes financial discipline reimbursement

Stewart Stevenson MSP has welcomed the news that Scottish farmers are to receive £5.89 million in reimbursement payments from the European Commission.

Payments under the Financial Discipline Mechanism will begin arriving in bank accounts this week, with the average reimbursement worth around £374 per claimant.

The Financial Discipline Mechanism aims to keep the Pillar 1 budget in balance through the creation of a crisis reserve, which is then released back to farmers the following year, if the reserve is not required.

Welcoming the reimbursement, Mr Stevenson said: “I am pleased that around 15,300 Scottish farmers and crofters will receive Financial Discipline Reimbursement payments totalling £5.89 million this week. The repayment varies in relation to the total value of Direct Payment they receive, so not every claimant gets the same amount, but it averages £374.

“With farmers facing the unwelcome prospect of a ‘no deal Brexit’ and the uncertainties this will inevitably bring to their business, it is important that they are aware of the service offered by the likes of RSABI to help them through any hardships they may be facing now or in the future.

“In the meantime, I hope this small injection will be a welcome addition to eligible farmers’ finances.”