Strongman Ewan to help bring contests to the Broch

A Fraserburgh man is still on cloud nine having lifted an international strongman title.

Ewan Massie powered his way to become champion of the under-90kg category in the Strongman Champions League event held in Vaasa, Finland.

And having now chosen to retire on a high, Ewan has revealed he will be helping to organise next year’s Scotland’s Strongest Man competitions - when they come to Fraserburgh!

The Scottish 90kg and 105kg competitions will be contested in the town on May 11.

Meanwhile, the former Fraserburgh Academy pupil, watched by his proud family and girlfriend Eleanor Bainbridge, put in a steely performance to take the coveted crown, his outstanding efforts pocketing him a cash prize, an iPad, two trophies and a sword.

Battling through the pain barrier against 23 other competitors to complete an array of arduous tasks including the Viking Press, Frame Carry and Box Lifting, the 24-year-old topped his third and fourth place finishes in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Of the event itself, Ewan said: “The first event of the final was a Mercedes van deadlift, for maximum repetitions in 60 seconds.

“I was in the last pair because it goes in reverse order and I just went all out because I had it in my mind that I needed to win that event to give me a good chance of winning the overall competition.

“My hands were all torn up, but I just ignored the pain to lift it 17 times and come out on top. That put me in with a good chance.”

Now, however, the Edinburgh-based investment worker has decided to retire from the sport on a high - choosing not to move up to the heavier - and more televised - under-105kg class.

He told the Herald: “It’s all still sinking in at the moment, but I am delighted to have achieved my goal.

“The title is the highest achievement I can get in the under-90kg strongman competition. I don’t want to move up any weight classes and, because I’ve done that, now I’m going to retire from international competitions.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported me during my strongman efforts - my family, my girlfriend and trainers.”