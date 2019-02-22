Success for Broch Cadets

Last weekend Fraserburgh Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets attended a Parade Drill and Piping competition at the Bridge of Don Barracks.

The competition was open to all units in Grampian district, which includes Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Aberdeen, Bridge of Don and Stonehaven.

The Fraserburgh unit entered a Queen’s Colour Presentation Team, a Piping Team, two Piping Individuals and for the first ever time a Royal Marines Cadets Drill Display Team.

The day was extremely busy and competition was fierce.

The weather held up well too.

The cadets worked really hard and the results proved it:

Individual Piping - 2nd Place - AC Davidson

Colour Party - 1st Place

RMC - 1st Place

Overall - 1st Place