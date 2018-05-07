Super Saturday fun beckons

Fraserburgh is THE place to be this weekend for the first Super Saturday of 2018.

Fraserburgh Development Trust is delighted to be hosting the popular community events once again this year.

It recently appointed local woman Alison Noble as the new Super Saturdays coordinator who will be seeking out new attractions throughout the year.

Super Saturdays are hosted at the Broch’s Saltoun Square and the Broadgate on the second Saturday of each month from May to September, rounding off with a final festive event in December.

This year’s events will be staged on May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8 and December 8 from 10am to 3.30pm.

They will feature a range of local produce and craft stands, together with entertainments and community group involvement.

Alison says she is keen to use the series of themed events to help promote the best of the town and the surrounding communities to a wider audience.

She told the Herald: “For this Saturday’s event we have Fraserburgh Pipe Band and talented local singer Owen Gibson performing.

“Martyn Scott will be out DJ and we will also have a cake demonstration by Cake-a-rella - with the delicious creation being raffled off at the end of the day.”

“With the Royal Wedding coming soon, we will have a wedding-themed children’s fancy dress parade with prizes at 2pm - but remember all children must be accompanied by an adult.”