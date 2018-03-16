Teen Challenge rev up for ASDA raffle

Customers at Asda Fraserburgh are set to receive a unique welcome on Saturday, March 24 – from a 7ft furry mascot with a Triumph motorbike!

The mascot, Sunny Bear, will be at the store with the iconic bike as part of a fundraiser for local addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

The organisation recently launched a prize draw, where the winner will ride off with the Triumph Bonneville, while helping men and women to break free from addiction. A team will be in place at Asda throughout Saturday, giving more information to shoppers on how they could win the bike, directing people to the homepage of www.tcns.org.uk where tickets can be purchased for £5.

Following Saturday’s event, Asda shoppers will have another opportunity to support the work of Teen Challenge, after the charity was selected for the store’s Green Token initiative.

All money raised from the prize draw and the green token initiative, will be used to help Teen Challenge North East Scotland in its work to support men and women to find freedom from their life-controlling issues.