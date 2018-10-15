Teen Challenge to offer hope to those caught in addiction

Local men and women who are struggling with drug and alcohol misuse will have the opportunity to connect with a team from addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge, this Saturday (October 20).

Representatives from Teen Challenge Sunnybrae and Benaiah – which has been helping adult and teenage addicts find freedom from their issues since 2003 – will be at Asda Fraserburgh to provide assistance and a listening ear to hurting people.

The charity will be at the store, on Watermill Road, from 9am-5pm and is inviting anyone who is looking for direction and guidance on how to turn their life around to visit.

Teen Challenge operates two residential support centres in the North East; men’s facility, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie, and women’s recovery refuge, Benaiah, near Mintlaw.

Both centres are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

Shoppers at Asda will also have the opportunity to support Teen Challenge’s work through entering a fundraising prize draw, where the winner will ride off with a brand-new £10,650 Triumph motorbike.

You can also buy tickets through Teen Challenge’s website at www.tcns.org.uk

Gordon Cruden of Teen Challenge North East Scotland said: “Our heart in coming to Asda Fraserburgh is to reach out to those who are hurting with addiction and provide hope, support and encouragement that their situations can change.

“We know there are already organisations and churches doing great work helping men and women in the town and we simply want to further bolster these efforts to see people find true freedom and to fulfil their potential in life.

”We’d encourage anyone in need of assistance – or family members of anyone in addiction – to come along for a chat."

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland, please visit www.tcns.org.uk.