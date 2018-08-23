Teen Challenge up for two awards

Local addiction and recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards.

Teen Challenge which helps men and women break free from the horror of addiction - has been recognised for its fundraising efforts and been named as finalists in two categories of the inaugural Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

Launched this year, the awards aim to shine a light on organisations and people who make a difference in the community through working for the benefit of others.

Teen Challenge has been shortlisted for its Buy Benaiah campaign, which resulted in £535,000 being raised to purchase women’s addiction recovery, Benaiah near Mintlaw.

In recognition of the initiative - which was successfully completed in 2017 - the charity has been shortlisted in the Fundraising Campaign of the Year category, while its area manager, Gordon Cruden, is a finalist in the Fundraiser of the Year category.

Benaiah, which provides a peaceful retreate where women suffering from addictions can take time out to rebuild their lives, had previously been rented.

With the purchasing of the property, Teen Challenge can help many more women to break free from life-controlling addictions.

Uniquely, Benaiah is the only facility in Scotland where mothers can live with their children while they rebuild their lives, with a significant hurdle for mothers looking to enter a recovery centre being the prospect of what would happen to their children.

In many cases, mothers are separated from their children with the infant being placed in care.

Commenting on the nominations, Mr Cruden said: “It’s great to be short-listed for these awards, which recognise a true team effort.

“People from across the country, indeed across the world, organised and completed fundraising activities, which all helped us Buy Benaiah.

“The campaign was to purchase a property, but ultimately, it’s about people.

“Purchasing the building means we are able to help many more women break free from addiction,” he added.

The awards will be held on September 8 at the AECC.