Terrifying Tales at Aden Theatre

Buchan Development Partnership is to host its second Aden’s Terrifying Tales event this week.

Local storyteller Pauline Cordiner will tell local tales of tortured souls, faceless monks, suicidal scullery maids, grave robbers and polgergeists who haunt buildings and parks in Buchan on Friday, January 18.

Leona Findlay, BDP development worker, said: “We held the first Aden’s Terrifying Tales event in November and were overwhelmed with the demand so we decided to hold another session in January.

“It will be a repeat of the November event to allow more people to hear the stories. Pauline carried out so much research on the local stories and can back them up with death certificates, newspaper clippings, maps and records which which will be shown on the night.”

The event is indoors in the theatre at Aden and refreshments will be available for those attending.

Tickets are priced £8 and are available from BDP in Maud or by calling 01771 613584.