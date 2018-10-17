The Neuk celebrates 25th anniversary

The Neuk in Fraserburgh celebrated being open for 25 years recently with an open day.

Health and Social care professionals, NHS staff and local councillors came along to mark the day on Friday, October 12.

Everyone at the open day event was treated to a piece of a cake that was baked especially for the 25th anniversary.

The Neuk is a dementia day centre and is located on Lochpots Road.

The centre provides day care for people living with Dementia in Fraserburgh and the surrounding area.

The Neuk is a safe place for people to come along to and allows them to have fun and take part in various activities tailored to each individuals likes and ability.

Following the anniversay celebrations staff at The Neuk said: “Thanks to all who came along on the day to help us celebrate.”