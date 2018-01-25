The waiting game

Fans were left disappointed at the weekend after the Broch’s eagerly anticipated match with Rangers in the Scottish Cup fell victim to the weather.

Despite a massive effort from staff and volunteers, an inspection on Saturday ruled the pitch unplayable due to ice.

Now, the wait is on for the replay which has been set for Wednesday, January 31.

Commenting on Facebook, Fraserburgh FC chairman, Finlay Noble said: “Everyone at Fraserburgh FC would like to thank the 120-plus volunteers who turned out through th the night to help try and get our game on.

“It is hugely disappointing the efforts were scuppered by the weather and despite the space heaters and covers that were provided by the community it proved a bigger challenge. It would have been great had we achieved our goal, but it wasn’t to be and the weather won the battle.

“It was genuinely humbling to have that amount of people willing not only to give up their time but also their sleep for the club. We are proud to have you as supporters.”

The club - and the fans - will now have to wait another six days in the hope of a Cup upset, but that certainly hasn’t dampened their spirits.

The Broch has thanked everyone for their support and, in order to give something back to their supporters,has launched a competition for the best FFC window display.

A host of local businesses have already decked their premises in black and white and the club is now offering four tickets to its hospitality lounge for a Highland League game agreed with the club to the business with the best display. An independent person will choose the winner and this will be announced on the morning of Wednesday, January 31. Submit a picture of your shop window to jason.nicol@fraserburghfc.co.uk