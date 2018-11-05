Thousands head to Aden-een spectacular

Organisers of Aden-een: The Shell Fireworks Parade have hailed this year’s event as “the busiest year yet”.

Creative director of Modo, Martin Danziger, said: “We were astonishingly lucky with the weather, it makes such a difference and ensures that everyone turns out and has a great time.

This year the groups focused on the circus theme providing a variety of spooky entertainment for those brave enough to take a walk around Aden Park. (Pictures: Peter Lewis)

“We had huge crowds this year, we are still tallying up the wristbands but we believe that this has been our busiest year yet which is absolutely wonderful.

“From our point of view we had a wonderful time and the performers did an astonishing job, all of the groups performed with such conviction and talent for what must be an exhausting evening for them.”

This year’s event marked the tenth year of the Shell Firework Parades and also the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus.

Around 300 participants from a host of dance groups, drama groups, music groups, primary schools and academies from across Aberdeenshire took part in the event at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw on Friday, November 2.

Martin added: “The heart of it all is the young people.

“Hats off to everyone involved.

“The Council’s Landscape Services Team, Strichen Young Farmers and Police helped behind the scenes to make sure everyone was in the right place.”

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor, Dianne Beagrie, attended the event.

Commenting afterwards she said: “What a fantastic event Aden-een was again. Each year it gets better and better.

“Shell, MODO and Aberdeenshire Council working with the community and volunteers ensure that this event is the talking point of the local area.”