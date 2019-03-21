Three people to appear in court following drug recoveries

Three people have been charged and are due to appear in court in Peterhead today following drug recoveries in Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

On Wednesday, March 20 an intelligence led operation was carried out in the Frithside Street area of Fraserburgh. As a result crack cocaine valued at £120 was recovered.

A 23-year-old man from the Liverpool area was arrested and charged in relation to alleged drugs offences and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today (Thursday, March 21).

On the same day heroin valued at £260 was recovered after a vehicle was stopped on Ugie Street in Peterhead.

As a result a 21-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman, who are local to the area, are also expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Inspector George Cordiner said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug misuse in our local communities. If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your area, or you notice any suspicious activity, call us with details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."