Top care award for midwife Shona

One of Scotland’s most dedicated health care professionals has had her contribution to the field recognised at the annual Scottish Health Awards 2018.

Shona McCann, originally from Fraserburgh, is a specialist midwife in the Perinatal Mental Health unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

She has been awarded the ‘Care for Mental Health Award’ for her commitment and passion to her job and providing NHS mental health care for people in Scotland.

Shona was nominated for the award by a former patient who said: “Without the support of Shona I would not have been able to have a second pregnancy after a traumatic birth.

“She helped to protect my mental health and I owe her an enormous debt of gratitude for all that she did for me.

“Shona met with me regularly to support me. She was always at the end of the phone. I could contact her whenever I needed her.

“Calling the hospital was very hard for me but Shona was always a kind and willing ear.

“Her support helped us complete our family. I cannot thank her enough.”

Shona picked up her award on an evening where the achievements of NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams from across Scotland were celebrated through 17 diverse categories.

The awards recognise their significant contribution, hard work and dedication to the delivery of high quality health care throughout Scotland and are run by the Daily Record and in partnership with NHSScotland and the Scottish Government.

Commenting on the evening, David Dick, editor of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, said: “Every year across Scotland, thousands of healthcare professionals and volunteers dedicate their lives to providing the best possible care to the people of Scotland.

“Our Scottish Health Awards once again provided us with a chance to recognise and celebrate the hard work and commitment of the teams and individuals, whose contribution often goes unrecognised.”

The 17th annual Scottish Health Awards 2018, the most prestigious awards ceremony for professionals across NHSScotland and their partners. They reflect the amazing diversity of talent and showcase the dedication and commitment of the people who work tirelessly on our behalf.

The event was hosted by top comedian Fred MacAulay, and was held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.