Tourism group hits the North East 250

Members of the Discover Fraserburgh Tourism Group will be hitting the road on Friday (March 232) to complete the North East 250 road trip, and are travelling in some classic cars.

The pro-active tourism group is made up of dedicated volunteers who promote tourism in the Fraserburgh area and wider north east.

With the launch of the North East 250 back in November, the group was keen to take part and drive the road trip themselves with the aim of visiting known landmarks, tourist spots and other less known hidden treasures of Aberdeenshire, taking in the beautiful scenery along the way both inland and along the coast.

The group was shortlisted and later won the ‘Working Together for Tourism’ award at the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards in November, and were finalists in the prestigious Scottish Thistle Awards which were held in Edinburgh last week.

The group plans to do the trip over two days - Fridy and Saturday, March 23 and 24 - with a busy itinerary of places to visit to help promote the route further. Members will leave from Fraserburgh beach on Friday morning heading south along the route in a clockwise fashion, with the intention of reaching Tomintoul at the end of the first day.

The planned event has also caught the eye of classic and vintage car enthusiast James Gray, organiser of the renowned Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally, who will join the gorup leaving from Fraserburgh in his 1916 Model T Ford. Also joining them will be Kermit, the lime green Beetle, a tractor, a Ford Prefect and an Audi R8. Other car enthusiasts are keenly awaiting the weather report for the trip in the hope they can attend with a range of supercars.

The homeward journey on the second day sees the group leaving Tomintoul heading north to Spey Bay, then heading easy along the coast.

Support for the trip will be provided by photographers and videographers.