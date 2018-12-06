Toy Drive at Fraserburgh college

Two Level 6 Childcare students at NESCol in Fraserburgh will host a Toy Drive at the campus next week.

Louise Gorley and Isla Corbett have organised the event and hope to donate as many toys as possible to children who would appreciate a gift this Christmas.

Louise said: "Every child deserves to have presents to open on Christmas and you can help make this happen."

Toys, old or new, can be donated at the Winter Sparkles Toy Drive at the NESCol Fraserburgh campus from Tuesday 11 to Thursday 13 December between 11.15am and 1.15pm.

Louise added: "We will be giving the toys to the Cash for Kids Toy Appeal and other charities in the area.

"Any donation big or small is greatly appreciated."

If purchasing new toys Louise and Isla request that no more than £10 is spent on each item.