Toy Drive success for Broch students

A Toy Drive organised by two Fraserburgh college students recently has been hailed as a success.

NESCol Level 6 Childcare students Louise Gorley and Isla Corbett said they were “overwhelmed” with the support that they received.

The Winter Sparkles Toy Drive was held at the NESCol Fraserburgh campus from Tuesday 11 to Thursday 13 December.

The items collected will be donated to the Cash for Kids Toy Appeal and to playgroups and family centres in the local area.

Commenting after the Toy Drive Louise and Isla said: “We would like to thank everyone for their generous donations and we are overwhelmed at the response and kindness of everyone.”