Tractor Run raises over £7k for charities

Organisers of the Buchan Vintage Tractor Run 2018 have revealed that this year’s event raised more than £7,000 for charity.

The cash will be split between the Fraserburgh Parkinsons Support Group and McMemory Maker.

Each cause will receive £3,900.

This year’s Vintage Tractor Run was held on Sunday, April 29.

Around 80 tractors dating from the 1940s to the 1970s took part in the 35-mile journey around local villages.

Since starting the Road Run in 2003 the total raised to-date for local charities is £108,950.

The cheque presentation is pictured above.