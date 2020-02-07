Banff and Buchan MP to meet Transport Secretary over axed north-east air link

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid will meet UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss the loss of a key air link between Aberdeen and London.

The Scottish Conservative MP has backed a local campaign against a decision by Easyjet to axe its Gatwick flight from the north-east of Scotland, which takes effect this week.

Mr Duguid had previously written to Mr Shapps and to Easyjet to voice his concern at the impact on the local economy of reduced air links with the UK capital.

One of Mr Duguid’s constituents, Val Fry from Fetterangus, has been at the forefront of the campaign to reinstate the route, with a petition now backed by nearly 5,000 people.

The Banff and Buchan MP is due to meet Mr Shapps in Westminster on February 12.

Mr Duguid said: “I am pleased the Secretary or State has agreed to meet me to discuss what is a very important issue for many of my constituents and indeed people across the north-east.

“The fact that nearly 5,000 people have signed the petition shows the strength of feeling locally about retaining this route.

“I want to discuss regional connectivity with the Secretary of State and emphasise the importance of routes like this one to the local economy in the north-east of Scotland.

“The UK Government has invested heavily in this area in recent years. The protection of air links between Aberdeen and London are vital to making sure we make the most of that investment.”