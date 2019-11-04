Free transport for Veterans from Stagecoach North Scotland

Stagecoach North Scotland is supporting military personnel past and present this Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

This year as part of the transport companies activities, the bus company will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military as well as the civilian servicemen and women from both World War I, World War II, and in later conflicts.

A contribution has been made to the Royal British Legion, enabling all its drivers - who choose to wear a poppy - to do so.

Meanwhile, on Remembrance Sunday, Stagecoach Bluebird will also be offering free travel to Armed Forces personnel carrying a military ID card and to veterans wearing the veteran’s badge.

Veterans, military servicemen and women can use the free bus service to attend Aberdeen city’s Civic Procession, that will start at Aberdeen Art Gallery from 09.45am on Sunday, November 10. The parade will then march off from Little Belmont Street before arriving at the War Memorial at Schoolhill, where a service will take place 10.50am.

Smaller memorial events are planned at towns throughout Aberdeenshire and Moray, and it is hoped that personnel wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel across North Scotland to the service of their choice.

Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

David Laird, Commercial Director of Stagecoach Bluebird said; “We are always proud to be supporting Remembrance Sunday, and this year we want to say a big thank you to all our armed forces who have served, sacrificed and changed our world.

“Through our support we hope we can send a clear message to our Armed Forces communities in Aberdeenshire and Moray that we appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years.”

Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community. As a signatory of the Covenant, the company recognises the value serving personnel; regular and reservists, veterans and military families contribute to both the country and businesses across the country.