ScotRail timetable changes will keep essential services moving

A revised timetable will be introduced from Monday, March 23 as everyone across Scotland’s Railway works flat out to provide transport for people delivering essential services.

With the unprecedented global crisis, staff availability in ScotRail and Network Rail Scotland has been affected, as well as customer demand, making changes to the timetable necessary.

The timetable that will operate for customers represents significant change from the normal daily timetable, with a specific focus to deliver an effective public transport service for key workers.

Reducing the number of trains in service creates opportunities for additional cleaning activities on trains, and in depots, and allows more targeted cleaning at stations.

With more railway staff being affected by the impact of the Coronavirus, revising services also accommodates infrastructure changes, and allows safety critical roles to be performed across the country.

The service level will deliver more than enough seats to meet the current demand levels and the timetable will be kept under regular review to react to any further developments.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “We are facing an unprecedented challenge on Scotland’s Railway and the revised timetable will help to provide a critical service for the key workers across the country.

“Our own people are absolutely committed and are working flat out on the frontline to help keep the country moving, while also keeping themselves and customers safe.

“The railway has an important role to play during this crisis and we will work closely with the Scottish Government to do all we can as the situation develops.”

The revised timetable can be viewed at www.scotrail.co.uk/coronavirus-travel-information