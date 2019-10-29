Your views sought on Aberdeenshire bus service

A survey seeking the views of Aberdeenshire residents and communities to identify travel priorities and preferences has gone live.

Aberdeenshire Council is undertaking a ‘clean-sheet’ review of the local bus, and dial-a-bus, services that it financially supports, to assist the decision-making on how to prioritise spend.

It is vital that the consultation survey attracts not just existing passenger transport service users, but engages with as wide an audience as possible in order to help the council understand the areas where provision of bus services is affecting people’s ability to access key destinations and activities.

The questionnaire focuses on ascertaining views on how best to provide supported bus services and can be completed as individuals or on behalf of an organisation.

The findings of the survey will complement feedback which the council routinely receives from Area Bus Forums.

Bus services in Scotland are provided in a deregulated marketplace, with most bus services provided on a commercial basis by private companies. Bus operators can choose to provide services on any route and with any timetable, provided they have registered the bus service with the Office of the Scottish Traffic Commissioner.

These bus services are described as “commercial”.

Local authorities such as Aberdeenshire Council have a duty to identify travel needs within their area which are not otherwise met, and secure what public transport is appropriate taking into account the funds available. These bus services are described as “supported”.

In addition to funding fixed route bus services, the council supports community transport, for example dial-a-bus and voluntary car schemes operated by the voluntary sector, provides door-to-door dial-a-bus services and also provides a TaxiCard Scheme which offers a discount on taxi fares, usually £5 per journey, for older and disabled residents.

The questionnaire is now available online until December 9 at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SYRQ3QV

Printed copies being available in local libraries, council offices, Ellon Park & Ride and Peterhead Interchange.