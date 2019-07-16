Tragedy as man dies in industrial incident at Peterhead's Asda

A man has been tragically killed in an industrial incident at Peterhead's Asda earlier today.

Emergency services were called to Longside Road store at around 12.30pm to assist an injured man, but sadly, despite the best efforts of those at the scene, the 58-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan, who is leading enquiries, said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time. His next of kin have been informed.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage and we are carrying these out in conjunction with the Health & Safety Executive.

"Thank you again to the public for your patience while our investigation continues."

The Asda store is currently nearing the completion of a major refurbishment and extension.