Contraflow this weekend at Tipperty

A contraflow is expected to be in place on the A90 at Tipperty this weekend as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The works have been scheduled overnight from 8pm on Friday, April 13 until 6am on Monday, April 16, to minimise impact and will enable the contractor to undertake essential road surfacing activities.

While the contraflow is in place, road users will be unable to turn right into or out of Bridgend. All diversions will be sign-posted.

Road users wishing to leave Bridgend to travel south should turn left onto the A90 and travel to Ellon Roundabout where they can then turn and re-join the A90 on the southbound carriageway.

Those travelling on the southbound A90 wishing to turn into Bridgend will have to continue south until they reach Murcar Roundabout where they can then turn and rejoin the A90 on the northbound carriageway, which will allow them to then turn left into Bridgend.

Due to the nature of the activities these works are weather dependent and may be subject to change at short notice.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These traffic management measures on the A90 at Tipperty will enable the contractor to undertake necessary surfacing works which are weather dependent.

“The temporary change to road layout will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we would encourage those travelling through the works to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90. Road users should also observe all road signage to enhance their own safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”