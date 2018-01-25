Contraflows for next four weekends at Blackdog

Contraflows are expected to be in place on the A90 at Blackdog for four weekends starting from this Friday (January 26).

The contraflows will be in place to enable the contractor to undertake drainage, verge works and road surfacing at the new junction, as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

It is anticipated that the contraflows will be in use between the Tarbothill Junction and the Millden Junction, with one lane travelling in each direction, from 8pm each Friday until 6am the following Monday until February 19.

This weekend, it is expected that road users will travel on the southbound carriageway.

Updates will be provided via @transcotland or at twitter.com/transcotland before the works commence each weekend to confirm which carriageway traffic will occupy. A temporary 40mph speed restriction will be in operation during each weekend.

Whilst traffic is running in contraflow, right turns will be prohibited to and from the A90 at Blackdog, Blackdog Industrial Estate and the Rifle Range. Road users heading north towards Blackdog should turn onto the B999 (Aberdeen to Tarves Road) at Murcar Roundabout, head to the B999/B977 Belhelvie junction, turn right to Belhelvie and re-join the A90 southbound at the A90/B977 junction at Balmedie. Road users intending to travel north from Blackdog should turn left onto the A90 southbound, turn around at Murcar Roundabout and re-join the A90 northbound.

Right turns will also be prohibited at Millden Junction. Road users intending to travel south from Millden should turn left onto the A90 northbound, turn around at the Ellon South Roundabout and re-join the A90 southbound. Road users wishing to turn right at the Millden Junction from the A90 should continue to Murcar Roundabout where they can turn around and re-join the A90 northbound.

Whilst traffic is running on the northbound carriageway, there will be no direct access to the A90 from Hareburn Terrace. Road users will instead be able to enter and exit Blackdog Village via the Rifle Range Junction using the newly constructed Blackdog Access Road and Wester Hatton Cottages Road.

Bus stops at Hareburn Terrace and Tarbothill will need to close during some of these works. A revised bus service will be in place with a shuttle bus connecting at Murcar for Balmedie and Blackdog. Further information is available on the Stagecoach website.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor will be implementing contraflows over a number of weekends on the A90 at Blackdog to enable them to undertake these essential works at the new junction.

“With these changes to the road layout in mind, we would like to ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage for their own safety, as well as for the safety of other road users and the construction workforce.

These works have been planned to take place at a time when traffic will be quieter to help minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, road users who would normally use this route should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We would also like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”