Passengers reminded of bus service cancellations in May

Buchan bus passengers are being reminded that certain services are being cancelled as of Monday, May 7.

In March, Aberdeenshire Council announced a number of underperforming council-contracted bus services were being stopped or reduced as part of changes intended to save more than £200,000 a year.

Ten local bus services operating across Aberdeenshire, including six supported services are being completely withdrawn, including the 252 Service Monday to Friday peak return journey from New Deer to Fraserburgh via Mintlaw.

When Aberdeenshire Council’s Revenue Budget was set for 2018/19, the approved budget allocation for supported local bus services was reduced.

The decision to cut or reduce services was made taking into account how often the services are used and alternative travel facilities where available.