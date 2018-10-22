Resurfacing improvements on A90 Ellon Bypass

The next phase of surfacing upgrades for the A90 Ellon Bypass is set to get underway later this week.

The resurfacing project will help ensure that this busy section of the A90 is upgraded to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists. The project follows on from a previous phase of surfacing improvements which saw a 700m stretch of the Ellon Bypass addressed last month.

The works are scheduled to begin at 7.30pm on Friday (October 26) and are programmed to take place under 24-hour working over one weekend, with the improvements expected to finish by 6.30am on Monday (October 29).

To ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements there will be a full road closure with a short-signed diversion. This diversion will be in place from Friday evening until Monday morning.

All motorists travelling northbound will be diverted via the B9005, Bridge street, Golf Road and A948 where they can join the A90 and resume their journey. All motorists travelling southbound will be diverted via the A948, A920 and B9005, where they can join the A90 and resume their journey.

The diversions will add around two miles and approximately six minutes onto journey times.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and the local authority in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These £250,000 works are part of a larger maintenance project which also saw work on this section of the A90 completed last month. The project has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“To keep everyone safe during the project a road closure is necessary during the improvements, however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over one full weekend to limit the overall impact to road users.

“We’ll work to complete the improvements as quickly and safely as possible and our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”