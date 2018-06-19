SNP councillor raises Foveran AWPR safety barrier concerns

SNP Councillor for Ellon & District Richard Thomson has urged the consortium building the Balmedie-Tipperty dual carriageway to "act now to prevent a catastrophic accident", after concerns were highlighted over the lack of a crucial safety barrier near Foveran.

Cllr Thomson - who lives in Foveran - was responding to concerns from local residents about the consequences if a vehicle were to come off the northbound carriageway of the new A90 and into the path of vehicles travelling on the old A90, which now serves as a link to Foveran village and the B9000 Newburgh-Pitmedden road.

The new dual carriageway is only separated from the old road by a steep embankment and a post and wire fence. At their closest, the two roads are barely more than 20 meters apart from eachother.

In order to illustrate the dangers, Cllr Thomson has made a video which he has shared with the AWPR liaison team and which is now publicly available on YouTube.

Cllr Thomson said: "This is a fantastic piece of road which will transform the communities that it serves. However, I could hardly believe it when I saw where the northbound crash barrier for this stretch of road was being terminated after it crossed over the A975.

"All that separates the new A90 from the old A90 at their closest point is a post and wire fence. It's really easy to see how a vehicle could come off the new road and plunge down the embankment causing a head-on collision.

"Even if both vehicles were travelling at their respective speed limits of 70 mph and 40 mph, that could give a 'closing' speed of 110 mph or more. The consequences of a collision like that would be devastating for everyone concerned.

"All it would take to mitigate the risk is a few extra yards of crash barrier on the northbound carriageway of the new road. I very much hope that this is what will be done without further delay.

"We need to act now to prevent a catastrophic accident in the future - I hope that by highlighting this with the AWPR Construction Team and by making this video, some minds can be concentrated and we can get this matter resolved quickly."