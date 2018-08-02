Trauma Teddies scheme launched

Police in Fraserburgh and charity Children 1st have officially launched the Trauma Teddies scheme.

After a recent appeal for help from local crafters, more than 180 hand knitted and crocheted teddies were donated for the scheme.

The programme, which is run in partnership with, Scotland’s national children’s charity Children 1st, will see “Trauma Teddies” handed out to young people who come into contact with the police in traumatic or upsetting circumstances.

Fraserburgh Sergeant Claire Smith said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generous donations of “Trauma Teddies” from members of the public and we are pleased that this scheme will now be able to be rolled out to help children in our community who have been affected by trauma or upsetting circumstances.

“Police officers will have the option of giving a child one of the donated teddies in the hope that it provides some comfort in the immediate aftermath of an upsetting incident.

“We are very grateful to members of the public who have supported the scheme and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken the time to knit or crochet a teddy.”

Janie Pengelley, Service Manager, from Children 1st, said: “A big thank you to every knitter who has donated a trauma teddy to give vulnerable child victims and witnesses the comfort and support they need to overcome trauma and distress.

“The teddies tell children that people care about them and families that they can get further support through Parentline. Whatever it is that affects a family, Parentline is here to help – online and on the phone.”

Police Scotland Youth Volunteers helped out with the project by taking part in knitting classes, and they also helped to stuff the teddies.

Patterns for the teddies can be obtained from Fraserburgh Police Station, and completed teddies can be dropped off at the station.