Tributes paid to former North-east police officer

Tributes have been paid to a popular and much-respected North-east policeman.

David Thomson, who died on Monday morning, served at Rosehearty throughout the 1970s, but his career also took him to postings in Banff, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Banchory and Ballater.

His close friend - Jim Taylor of Rosehearty - said David, who was brought up in Oldmeldrum, was only three years into his job when he passed his sergeants exam and the following year his inspectors.

He served seven years with the traffic department at Stonehaven and then moved to Banchory to be near the hills.

Jim said: "We both loved Scotland's beautiful landscape and all its lovely bens and glens and this interest gave him a boost and perhaps relief from the pressures of work.

"When at Rosehearty we shared an interest in the western cliffs of the burgh and all its secretive shores and hidden historic mysteries that formed the beautiful coves. Pitsligo Castle was visited a lot and Lord Pitsligo's legendary stories held his interest."

Jim said David had been "a great community police officer" who shared the interests of others and became a family man who to all seemed as if he had always been there.

"He repaired the old police bicycle and cycled round the country district and made friends with everyone," recalled Jim.

"David's garden had always to be tip top and if one weed reared its head he was there waiting for it. I never saw him without a smile on his face and yet did his duty too.

"Today when we see so many cuts in public services and, in particular the police, we should all look back to community police officers like David Thomson and I could name many more too of the same period like Jim Trail and Jim Watson.

"Speaking to David lately, he bore his illness with his usual great courage. He was one of the best."