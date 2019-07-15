Tributes to much-loved teacher killed in Ellon crash

Tributes have been paid to a teacher killed in a road crash on the outskirts of Ellon.

Yvonne Lumsden, 35, died following the collision on the A948 near Golf Road around 4pm on Friday.

The incident involved a white Volkswagen Polo and a white Mitsubishi pick-up truck towing a trailer.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged six and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mrs Lumsden, from New Deer, taught at Stuartfield School.

Head teacher Stuart Sievwright said: “Stuartfield School and the community are in shock after the tragic death of Yvonne Lumsden.

“Yvonne was a very dedicated teacher who always went above and beyond for her pupils.

“She was very good at what she did, with writing and art being her favourite areas to teach as well as encouraging pupils to take part in another of her passions, running.

“She was a well-liked teacher with many tributes coming in from current and past families.

“The staff can’t believe what has happened and she will be sadly missed by all of us. Our thoughts go out to her husband and daughters.”

Road policing Sgt Andy Meikleham said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yvonne Lumsden at this difficult time.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, assisted with moving the trailer at the scene or saw either vehicle beforehand, and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2945 of 12th July 2019.”