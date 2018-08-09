Turning Point pancake brunch fundraiser

A fundraising pancake brunch is being held in Fraserburgh’s JIC Building later this month.

The alcohol-free event is being held to raise much-needed funds to support Turning Point’s ‘Chances for Change’ programme and will be held on Wednesday, August 22 from 11am-2pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a pancake with topping of their choice and a cuppa, with a host of raffles generously donated by local businesses.

Faye Lyons of Turning Point Scotland’s Fraserburgh team, said funds raised would be used to provide craft supplies and equipment for use in activities with those recovering from addictions.

She added: “The Chances for Change programme is open to anyone and is aimed at reducing social isolation and breaking down barriers to seek fresh opportunities in terms of employment.”

Turning Point also offers a ‘Moving On’ housing support service for individuals over 18 who are homeless and have had a drug misuse issue.

The programme aims to support individuals to resettle into the community.

The Chances for Change group meets weekly on a Wednesday in the JIC on Albert Street from 1.30pm-4.30pm.