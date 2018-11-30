Two weekends of festive fun in Fraserburgh

Frozen Fraserburgh is gearing up for two weekends of festive fun for all the family, as its Christmas celebrations get underway.

A late night Christmas shopping event will be held today (Friday), with Santa arriving in the town for his annual visit at 6pm. The parade will leave from the town’s Hanover Street car park.

You can visit Santa in his fantastical free grotto which will be located under the Christmas tree on Broad Street from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, in Saltoun Square that day there will be a funfair from 4pm to 10pm.

The fun continues into Saturday, with the funfair once again in operation from 11am to 10pm, while Santa will be back in his grotto from 1pm to 4pm.

And if you still haven’t captured the festive spirit, there’s the chance to get into the Christmas mood the following weekend with the arrival of the popular ice rink to the town. There will also be another late night Christmas shopping event on Friday, December 7, while the the festive Super Saturday will get undreway on Saturday, December 8.

The funfair will be back in action on Friday, December 7 from 4pm to 10pm and on Saturday, December 8, from 11am to 10pm. The fishmarket will host the ice rink which proved a huge hit last year.

As well as the free ice rink there is also a snow globe, again with free entry, including a photograph.

The ice rink will be opened at the fishmarket by Santa at 4pm and will continue to 10pm (last entry 9.30pm).

On Saturday the ice rink and snow globe will be open from 10am to 4pm, all in conjunction with Fraserburgh Super Saturday. And if that’s not enough, children can enjoy a special festive train ride at the fishmarket on both Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mickey and Minnie Mouse were at Fraserburgh Tesco recently where they collected almost £400 for the festive activities.

Organisers would like to thank all businesses and individuals for their continued support.