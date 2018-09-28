Unite opens ballot for OCA members on industrial action

Unite the union has today opened a ballot on industrial action for members of the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).

The industrial action ballots come in the wake of Unite members rejecting a revised OCA pay offer covering overall pay, terms and conditions following a consultative ballot in July.

Negotiations with the OCA have been ongoing since January this year.

The ballot opening period begins today (Friday) and concludes on November 2.

Unite members are seeking a four percent basic pay and allowances increase inclusive of sickness benefit, nightshifts, and evening meals.

Unite members will be asked whether they wish to support industrial action and action short of strike action such as an overtime ban. If either of these options is supported then the prospective industrial action will take place from November.

Unite regional officer John Boland: “Unite’s thousands of members in the offshore sector covered by the OCA agreement firmly rejected the revised pay offer in July.

"Unite members fully deserve a basic pay increase of 4 per cent for the part they have played over a number of years in returning North Sea operators to be competitive once again after the downturn.

"The North Sea operators, paymasters of the OCA companies, have now returned to very healthy balance sheets and its only just that our members share in these rewards.

"Unite now has no option but to ballot our members for industrial action but we hope the OCA companies come to their senses and return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets the reasonable demands of our members.”