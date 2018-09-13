Urgent action plan unveiled for North School

The newly-appointed head of Fraserburgh’s North School will be overseeing a host of major improvements prior to a follow-up inspection in April.

Education inspectors visited the school and nursery earlier this year, deeming the quality of its leadership of change “unsatisfactory”.

While the inspection team identified a ‘caring environment and positive relationships between staff and children’, it highlighted particular weaknesses in the nursery within learning, teaching, children’s progress and equality and inclusion.

Aberdeenshire Council took immediate action to address concerns, with new head of education Andrew Griffiths saying: “We have been working with Fraserburgh North over a period of months to provide guidance and support with the aim of improving standards, and this report highlights there is still much work to do.

“We are taking the concerns raised in this inspection very seriously and have already taken action to address the most urgent requirements.”

Local councillors heard earlier this week that within the new action plan, the development of effective self-evaluation processes involving both teaching and non-teaching staff had begun.

Professional developmennt processes have also been established, together with increased opportunities to develop pupil involvement in school improvement.

A parent council has also been formed.

Pupils are also to become more involved in the evaluation of the work of the school and there will be further development of digital technologies to engage leaners.

The school will also be developing an anti-bullying policy and improving coordination and management of the support provision across the school.

It will also develop a more inclusive environment for EAL children and families through the use of signage in different languages and celebration o f different cultures.