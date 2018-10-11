Views welcomed on Broch development

A public consultation event will be held tomorrow to give residents an opportunity to find out more about the traffic management plan for Grampian Housing Association’s new development at Cross Street.

The development will be created on the disused site of a former garage in Fraserburgh.

Planning permission has been obtained to build 35 apartments for social rent, a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.

The site is being developed in partnership with Robertson, who will also have representatives available to answer questions at the event.

Working in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Government, the development at Cross Street demonstrates Grampian Housing Association’s commitment to the regeneration of town centres.

This project was procured through Scape National Major Works framework which has now been superseded by Major Works Scotland part of the Scape’s National Construction framework.

The exhibition will be held on Friday, October 12 from 11.30am to 2pm in the URC Church Annexe, Mid Street, Fraserburgh.