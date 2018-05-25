Water result for Philorth!

Fraserburgh’s Philorth Beach has been given an ‘excellent’ rating in this year’s bathing waters standards.

But the town’s Tiger Hill beach has only managed a ‘sufficient’ rating, while Rosehearty achieved ‘good’ status.

The results come as Scotland sizzles in the early summer sun with hundreds of thousands of Scottish families and visitors expected to head to our stunning coastlines for the bathing season.

In its findings, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) revealed that 75 of the country’s 86 designated bathing waters (87%) have met strict environmental standards for water quality.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Protecting and improving our bathing waters is crucial for our environment, for local economies which rely on beach tourism and for people who will be able to enjoy our seaside resorts and beaches over the summer months.

“Partnership working between SEPA, Scottish Water, local authorities, the farming sector, and communities is vital to achieving better results and I am pleased to see that this work has helped to drive forward improvements this season."

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to see the continued improvement in bathing water performance. Scottish Water has undertaken significant investment in partnership with SEPA in recent years to support bathing water quality.

“We are committed to delivering investment where our assets are found to be compromising quality. We continue to work with SEPA and a range of agencies, local authorities, beach users and other relevant organisations to improve bathing water quality where required.

“People can help by ensuring that they only flush the right things down toilets – the three Ps: pee, poo and paper – to avoid causing blockages to drains and sewers which can cause pollution on beaches.”

Meanwhile, beach users will this year have access to real time water quality information from across Scotland’s designated beaches via www.bathingwaters.mobi - SEPA’s mobile website or the Beachline on 08452 30 30 98.