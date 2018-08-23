Water users urged to exercise caution over quality

After recent limited rainfall in parts of Aberdeenshire, it is thought that some previously dry private water supplies are being reinstated.

While this will be welcome news for many rural households, Aberdeenshire Council's environmental health team is urging caution over water quality.

In recent weeks it has been working to supply bottled water and bowsers to householders whose supplies have run dry during the warm, dry summer weather.

Following the recent rain, users of a previously dry supply that has water treatment measures installed should take the following advice:

Continue to boil water for drinking, rinsing of uncooked food (eg fruit and vegetables) and brushing teeth

Prior to returning to normal use have the system serviced and sterilised by a competent person

Have the system sampled to ensure your treatment systems are in full working order

Users of supplies without treatment should continue to boil their water before use at all times. For all users, if the area surrounding the source of the supply is used for agricultural purposes, contact environmental health before giving it to babies under three months, whether boiled or not.

The environmental health team is also happy to discuss possible grant funding for the installation of

treatment measures where this would be helpful.

Significant rainfall over a prolonged period is required to replenish some supplies, but this is not expected in the near future, so previous advice to use water wisely still stands.

In addition, this summer’s weather is not considered to be a one-off and users of supplies which have dried up should think carefully about long term solutions to secure an ongoing, reliable water source.

Long term, the council is providing advice on future solutions to improve water security, including liaising with Scottish Water to facilitate mains connections.

If you need assistance regarding water supplies, contact the council on 01467 539539 during office hours or email: environmental@aberdeenshire.gov.uk